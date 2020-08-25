Snell allowed two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out nine over 5.2 innings in a no-decision Monday against the Blue Jays.

Snell surrendered one run in the third on a double and another in the sixth on a solo blast before being exiting the contest with a one-run lead. Toronto would put up runs in the seventh and ninth to bring home the victory, resulting in a no-decision for the southpaw. Despite this, it was positive to see Snell rack up nine strikeouts after fanning just three in his last outing Tuesday in New York. Through six starts this season, he owns a 3.04 ERA and 1.10 WHIP with 32 punchouts across 23.2 innings.