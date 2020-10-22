Snell recorded 4.2 innings of work Wednesday, allowing two runs, two hits and four walks while striking out nine in a win over the Dodgers in Game 2 of the World Series.

Snell looked sharp Wednesday, fanning nine in his start. His lone mistake came on a two-run homer to Chris Taylor in the fifth inning. The 27-year-old threw 49 of his 88 pitches for strikes while inducing 13 swinging strikes. The Rays have been careful with the left-hander who has dealt with minor injuries throughout his career, but he will see action again if the series continues to get extended.