Snell (1-0) fired 5.2 scoreless innings Tuesday as he earned the win against the Blue Jays in Game 1 of the Wild Card Round. He allowed one hit and two walks while striking out nine.

Snell cruised in his 5.2 innings of work, refusing to allow a runner to reach second base. The 27-year-old lefty threw 48 of his 82 pitches for strikes as he left the Jays guessing all night. After recording a 3.24 ERA in the regular season, the southpaw will look to carry his dominance into his next start, which would be in the ALDS if the Rays advance.