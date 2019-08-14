Rays' Blake Snell: Feels good after throwing

Snell (elbow) reported feeling good after throwing Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Wednesday was only Snell's second time throwing since undergoing elbow surgery in late July, and it's encouraging that Snell felt good once again. A firm timetable is still yet to be determined, but his progression should become more clear as he continues to throw.

More News
Our Latest Stories