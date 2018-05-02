Rays' Blake Snell: Fifth straight quality start

Snell did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out four over 6.2 innings in the 12-inning loss to the Tigers.

Snell allowed a game-tying solo home run to the final batter he faced with two outs in the seventh inning, otherwise he likely could've gone even deeper as he needed just 86 pitches (57 strikes). The lefty didn't induce many strikeouts in this one after fanning at least nine in three of his past four starts, but the effort was still good for his fifth straight quality start. He'll carry impressive ratios with a 2.55 ERA and 0.94 WHIP into his next start against the Braves next Wednesday.