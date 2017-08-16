Play

Rays' Blake Snell: Finally gets in win column Tuesday

Snell (1-6) picked up the win Tuesday against the Blue Jays, allowing four runs on seven hits and a walk over six innings while striking out four.

It's been a fairly rough second half for the left-hander, who's given up a home run and at least three earned runs in five of six starts since the All-Star break, Snell will take a 4.78 ERA into his next outing Sunday at home against the Mariners.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast