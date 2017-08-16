Rays' Blake Snell: Finally gets in win column Tuesday

Snell (1-6) picked up the win Tuesday against the Blue Jays, allowing four runs on seven hits and a walk over six innings while striking out four.

It's been a fairly rough second half for the left-hander, who's given up a home run and at least three earned runs in five of six starts since the All-Star break, Snell will take a 4.78 ERA into his next outing Sunday at home against the Mariners.