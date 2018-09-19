Rays' Blake Snell: Gets 20th win, 200th strikeout

Snell (20-5) allowed one hit in five scoreless innings in a win over the Rangers on Tuesday, striking out five and walking two.

Snell was stellar once again, earning his eighth consecutive win and his 20th win on the year. He becomes just the second Rays pitcher to tally 20 wins in a season (David Price won 20 games in 2012) and he's the only pitcher thus far to reach the mark in the majors this year. Snell also became just the 12th pitcher this year to break the 200-strikeout threshold, doing so in only 169 innings pitched. The left-hander's 1.97 ERA trails only Jacob DeGrom (1.78) in the majors and his .179 batting average against leads all starting pitchers. His next start will be a matchup with the Blue Jays in Toronto this weekend.