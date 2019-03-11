Rays' Blake Snell: Gets modest raise for 2019
Snell had his contract renewed by the Rays on Sunday and will make $573,700 in 2019, a raise of $15,500 from last season, Ralph Long of MLB.com reports.
The numbers are a relative pittance for a pitcher coming off an AL Cy Young Award-winning season during which he racked up 21 victories and a 1.89 ERA. However, such is life for a non-arbitration-eligible player, so Snell will forge ahead with a modest raise for his 2018 efforts. The young southpaw will be eligible for arbitration for the first time next offseason, so he'll have no shortage of incentive to put together a successful encore campaign as the ace of the Rays staff.
