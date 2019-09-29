Rays' Blake Snell: Gives up two runs in loss

Snell (6-8) gave up two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out four through 2.1 innings to take the loss against the Blue Jays on Sunday.

Snell allowed both runs in the first frame, but he recovered to deliver 1.1 scoreless innings before his exit after 62 pitches. Snell continued to be limited in his pitch count, technically throwing his longest outing since his return from the injured list. The 26-year-old finishes the regular season with a 4.29 ERA with 147 strikeouts through 107 innings.