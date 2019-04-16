Rays' Blake Snell: Hits injured list with broken toe

Snell was placed on the 10-day injured list with a fractured right toe, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Thankfully for the Rays and Snell's fantasy owners, the lefty is expected to miss only a single start. The move was made retroactive to Sunday, so he could be back April 24 against the Royals. Emilio Pagan was recalled from Triple-A Durham in a corresponding move.