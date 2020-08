Snell is hoping to pitch 4-to-5 innings Friday against the Yankees, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Snell has pitched just five innings through two starts this season as the Rays slowly extend his workload, but after pitching into the fourth inning during his last outing, it sounds like the lefty could pitch long enough to qualify for his first win Friday. Through two appearances, Snell has allowed three runs while striking out nine batters in five innings.