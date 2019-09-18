Rays' Blake Snell: Hurls two perfect innings in return
Snell did not factor into the decision against the Dodgers on Tuesday, pitching two perfect innings and striking out four.
Snell showed little rust from his nearly two-month absence, tossing 17 of 26 pitches for strikes and whiffing four of the six batters he faced. The abbreviated outing was a positive step for the southpaw as he looks to build stamina in anticipation of a possible Tampa Bay playoff run. The 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner has posted a 4.19 ERA and 1.22 WHIP along with a 6-7 record in 21 starts this season. He'll likely be on a short leash again when he squares off against the Red Sox on Monday.
