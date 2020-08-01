Snell didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Orioles, allowing three runs on four hits over three-plus innings. He struck out four.

He appeared to be in complete control for three scoreless frames, but a Renato Nunez double and homers by Anthony Santander and Pedro Severino in the fourth brought Snell's night to an abrupt end. The southpaw threw 53 pitches (37 strikes) as the Rays slowly extend his workload, but barring a big jump in his pitch count, Snell doesn't appear close to being a consistent threat to last the five innings necessary to qualify for a win. His next outing is scheduled for Thursday, at home against the Yankees.