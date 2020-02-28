Rays' Blake Snell: Impresses in first outing

Snell started Wednesday's Grapefruit League loss to the Twins, firing a perfect first inning during which he recorded a strikeout.

The southpaw threw 21 pitches overall, 15 of which found the strike zone. As per Juan Toribio of MLB.com, Snell utilized all four of his pitches but expressed frustration after the game that he didn't throw a slider against a right-handed hitter, which is an area he's stated he'd like to focus on this spring. Snell made several changes this offseason that appear to be paying early dividends this spring, hiring a personal chef to improve his diet, getting additional rest and arriving in St. Petersburg almost a month earlier than usual to prepare for the season.