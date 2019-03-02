Rays' Blake Snell: Impressive in spring debut
Snell was sharp over 16 pitches in his Grapefruit League debut against the Twins on Thursday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
The 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner was particularly pleased with the performance of his curveball, which was responsible for the pair of strikeouts he recorded over his one inning. The sole blemish on Snell's cameo was a four-pitch walk to Jonathan Schoop, as it was otherwise an encouraging start for the southpaw. The Rays currently plan to deploy Snell every fifth game during the balance of spring training, which would line up next Tuesday's split-squad game versus Minnesota as his next scheduled appearance.
