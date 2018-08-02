Rays' Blake Snell: In line for start Saturday

Snell (shoulder) will likely return from the 10-day DL and take the hill against the White Sox on Saturday, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.

Snell threw a bullpen session Wednesday, which appeared to be his final obstacle before coming off the shelf. Expect the Rays to confirm his status within the next 24 hours. Across 20 starts this year, he's logged a 2.27 ERA and 1.07 WHIP with a 10.1 K/9.