Rays' Blake Snell: In line to start Tuesday

Snell (elbow) is expected to start Tuesday's game against the Dodgers, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Snell isn't quite stretched out all the way yet, but he's on track to throw around three innings Tuesday, per Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. He's been sidelined since undergoing arthroscopic elbow surgery at the end of July.

