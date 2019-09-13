Rays' Blake Snell: Joining team in California

Snell (elbow) is joining the Rays in California for their upcoming series against the Angels and Dodgers, MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM reports.

Snell completed a rehab outing with Triple-A Durham on Thursday and could slot into the rotation next during the two-game set against the Dodgers on Tuesday or Wednesday. A more concrete plan is likely to come into focus once the 26-year-old throws his next bullpen session.