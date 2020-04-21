Rays' Blake Snell: Keeping up throwing program

Snell continues to throw three times per week at his St. Petersburg home while spring training remains suspended, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

The left-hander's ability to continue playing catch without issue supports the notion his previously ailing elbow is back to full health. A more stringent test will come once Snell is able to jump back into game action again, however, and for the moment, the timeline for being able to do so remains firmly up in the air.