Rays' Blake Snell: Keeping up throwing program
Snell continues to throw three times per week at his St. Petersburg home while spring training remains suspended, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.
The left-hander's ability to continue playing catch without issue supports the notion his previously ailing elbow is back to full health. A more stringent test will come once Snell is able to jump back into game action again, however, and for the moment, the timeline for being able to do so remains firmly up in the air.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Pick Grisham
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball prospects: Pick Murphy
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has named the top 10 Fantasy baseball prospects...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Target Kelly
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball draft guide, sleepers
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Starting Pitcher Preview: Better days
There just aren't enough aces to go around, so the draft prices keep rising for Fantasy managers,...
-
Outfield Preview: Star powered
Even if you miss on the five stars who will be the top picks in many drafts, there is tons...