Rays' Blake Snell: Knocked around in loss

Snell (4-3) took the loss against the Orioles on Sunday, giving up five earned runs on six hits, striking out three and walking two before exiting after 3.1 innings as the Rays got trounced 17-1 by Baltimore.

Snell had been putting up fantastic numbers coming into this contest but he and his bullpen were lit up by the Orioles in this contest to the tune of 17 earned runs on 19 hits. He's still got a 3.12 ERA and a 1.04 WHIP through 52 innings, so hopefully this was an outlier on what has otherwise been a strong start to the season. He'll look to get back on track in a road start against the Angels on Friday.