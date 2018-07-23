Rays' Blake Snell: Lands on DL with shoulder fatigue
Snell was placed on the 10-day DL retroactive to Friday due to left shoulder fatigue. He underwent an MRI on Monday morning, which showed no structural damage, so he's only expected to miss one start, Juan Toribio of The Athletic reports.
Snell will be eligible to return against the Angels on July 31. The left-hander was only able to last three innings during a rough start in Minnesota prior to the break, and he pitched 1.2 innings in the All-Star Game, so it's unclear as to when he began feeling the impact of this injury. The Rays have yet to name a starter in his place for Tuesday's game versus the Yankees, though Chih-Wei Hu was called up from Triple-A Durham in a corresponding move. Look for Snell to return from the shelf next week.
