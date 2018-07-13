Rays' Blake Snell: Lasts only three innings
Snell (12-5) allowed three earned runs on five hits and three walks while striking out two across three innings to take the loss Thursday against the Twins.
Snell suffered his shortest outing of the season -- he has two other starts this season in which he lasted only 3.1 innings -- marking the first time since May 13 that he failed to pitch at least five innings. Control was his downfall, as he walked three batters -- one of which came around to score -- and threw a wild pitch moving another runner into scoring position in the third inning. His velocity was in line with his season-long norms so this start can be chalked up as an outlier, though it does highlight the risk that Snell presents on a game-to-game basis due to his continued issues with control.
