Rays' Blake Snell: Less than stellar in return

Snell (2-2) allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits with three strikeouts and two walks across 3.1 innings during a loss to the Royals on Wednesday.

In his first game back since fracturing his toe, Snell wasn't quite himself and left early because of pitch count concerns. He yielded one run and struck out 33 in 19 innings prior to the injury, so the time off seemed to cool him off. Still, there's plenty of reasons to be optimistic about Snell, who is 2-2 with a 2.54 ERA. His most impressive marks are his 0.92 WHIP, .204 batting average against and 39 strikeouts in 28.1 innings. He should get another crack at the Royals in his next start on the road Tuesday.