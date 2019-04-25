Rays' Blake Snell: Limited in return

Snell (2-2) allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits with three strikeouts and two walks across 3.1 innings during a loss to the Royals on Wednesday.

In his first game back since fracturing his toe, Snell wasn't particularly sharp and was lifted after 65 pitches. He had yielded one run and struck out 33 in his last 19 innings prior to the injury. His most impressive marks are his 0.92 WHIP, .204 batting average against and 39 strikeouts in 28.1 total innings this season. He should get another crack at the Royals in his next start on the road Tuesday, and Snell figures to be available for 85-plus pitches this time around.