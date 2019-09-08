Rays' Blake Snell: Makes brief rehab appearance
Snell (elbow) allowed an earned run on two hits and two walks over two-thirds of an inning while also recording two strikeouts in Triple-A Durham's win over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday.
As his final line indicates, Snell struggled with his control while getting just 12 of his 24 pitches into the strike zone. The rehabbing southpaw did hit his pregame pitch-count mark, while Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reporting that Snell consistently hit 94-96 mph with his fastball. It remains to be seen if Snell will have another chance to make an appearance before the Bulls' playoff run concludes, but Topkin reports he is slated for another outing later this coming week.
