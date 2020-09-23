Snell (4-2) was the pitcher of record in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Mets after giving up three runs on six hits and three walks while striking out nine.

After keeping the ball in the yard in both of his past two starts, Snell couldn't keep the streak going Tuesday, as both Robinson Cano and Yonder Alonso took him deep for solo shots. That was enough offense to back Mets starter Seth Lugo, who outdueled Snell by allowing only two runs (one earned) over 6.1 innings. Snell was at least able to match his season high in strikeouts, with the southpaw racking up 22 swinging strikes among his 108 pitches. Manager Kevin Cash said after the game that Snell would make his next start in the first game of the Rays' playoff opener Tuesday. Charlie Morton and Tyler Glasnow will follow Snell in the pitching schedule.