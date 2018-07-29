Rays' Blake Snell: May not return until next weekend

Snell (shoulder) appears unlikely to return from the 10-day disabled list until the Rays' series next weekend against the White Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Rays manager Kevin Cash relayed that Snell felt fine after completing a bullpen session Sunday, but the team apparently wants to see the All-Star complete one more mound workout before gearing up for starting duty. Expect Snell to take the next day or two to rest before throwing again Tuesday or Wednesday, after which the Rays should provide more clarity regarding when he'll be reinstated from the 10-day disabled list.