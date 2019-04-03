Rays' Blake Snell: Misses out on two-start week
Snell isn't expected to make his next start until April 8 against the White Sox after manager Kevin Cash suggested the Rays would use openers for games Saturday and Sunday in San Francisco, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Since Snell last pitched Tuesday, he would have been able to take the hill for the series finale in San Francisco on his normal four days' rest, but Cash apparently wanted to give the ace an extra day to recover from his magnificent outing. The lefty rebounded from a rough Opening Day showing to flummox the Rockies on Tuesday, conceding no runs on two hits and one walk while striking out 13. He'll now line up for two starts next week, with his second turn expected to come April 13 or 14 in Toronto.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Looking for Trea Turner replacements?
Trea Turner has a broken finger and will miss a few weeks. Scott White says it's no reason...
-
Winners/losers, waiver wire adds
Heath Cummings discusses Tuesday's winners and losers as well as the top waiver wire adds.
-
FBT Podcast: Sorting out mixed aces
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries, Chris Sale worries and bouce-back...
-
Roto Trade Values
What are Trea Turner and Chris Sale worth in light of their recent troubles? Scott White assigns...
-
Week 2 MLB Barometer
Whose stock is up and whose is down at this early juncture?
-
FBT Podcast: The next Buehler?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries and the big potential of Julio...