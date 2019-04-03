Rays' Blake Snell: Misses out on two-start week

Snell isn't expected to make his next start until April 8 against the White Sox after manager Kevin Cash suggested the Rays would use openers for games Saturday and Sunday in San Francisco, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Since Snell last pitched Tuesday, he would have been able to take the hill for the series finale in San Francisco on his normal four days' rest, but Cash apparently wanted to give the ace an extra day to recover from his magnificent outing. The lefty rebounded from a rough Opening Day showing to flummox the Rockies on Tuesday, conceding no runs on two hits and one walk while striking out 13. He'll now line up for two starts next week, with his second turn expected to come April 13 or 14 in Toronto.