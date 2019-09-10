Rays' Blake Snell: Next rehab outing on tap

Snell (elbow) is scheduled to throw two innings or 30 pitches Thursday for Triple-A Durham, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Snell looked shaky through two-thirds of an inning for Durham on Saturday, giving up a run on two hits and two walks, but he'll extend out to 30 pitches Thursday. This may be his last chance for action at Triple-A, depending on how long the Bulls' playoff run lasts.