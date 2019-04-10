Rays' Blake Snell: Next start moved up
Snell is scheduled to make a second start this week on Saturday against the Blue Jays, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
With a couple of days off over the next week, the Rays will temporarily shorten their rotation. Manager Kevin Cash has opted to forgo back-to-back "bullpen days" to instead restart the rotation Saturday with Snell on his normal allotment of four days rest. After a rocky opener, Snell has excelled over his last two starts, allowing just a single earned run on eight hits and a walk over 13 innings while generating a sparkling 24:1 K:BB.
