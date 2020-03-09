Play

Rays' Blake Snell: No elbow issues in return to action

Snell felt great following his outing Monday against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Snell wasn't at all happy with his performance, which included four walks and four earned runs and just a single out. The important thing, though, is that he felt no pain in his elbow following the game. Assuming that remains the case for the rest of spring, Snell should be fine for Opening Day.

More News
Our Latest Stories