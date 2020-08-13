Snell (1-0) allowed four hits over five scoreless innings in a win over the Red Sox on Wednesday. He struck out six and did not issue a walk.

The lefty said that he intended to go five for the first time this season and did just that on 70 pitches. Snell established a new season high in strikeouts and it's great to see a zero in a walk column, especially after Snell walked batters at an 11.1 percent clip last season around a few injuries. Tampa Bay has been deliberate in building Snell up and it may be a couple starts yet before he's available for a traditional starter's workload. He will need to maximize his efficiency once again next week against the Yankees and Blue Jays.