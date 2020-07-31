Snell is slated to work 3-to-4 innings maximum in his start Friday against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The left-hander threw an elevated 46 pitches across just two frames in his first start of the season Sunday, and the Rays will hope for more efficiency in his second turn Friday. Snell averaged 94.9 mph on his fastball in his season debut, which represents a slight downturn from his respective 95.9 and 96.5 season-ending figures the last two campaigns. The slight dip in velocity isn't a concern for Snell, who implies it was partly be design. "I'm going to try to keep within what I've been doing," Snell said. "I'm not going to try to max out velo or get nasty. I'm happy with where I'm at. I feel like it's definitely more than enough. My velo will continue to climb the more that I pitch."