Rays' Blake Snell: On pitch count Saturday

Manager Kevin Cash said Snell (shoulder) will be on a pitch count for Saturday's start versus the White Sox, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.

Cash failed to specify the limitation for Snell, but added that the left-hander won't come close to 100 pitches after being sidelined with a shoulder injury since appearing in the All-Star Game. Snell will be activated from the 10-day DL in the coming hours.