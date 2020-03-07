Rays' Blake Snell: On track to pitch Monday

Snell (elbow) is on track to pitch Monday against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Snell will play catch before a final decision on his next appearance is made, but he felt good Saturday morning after throwing a bullpen session the day before, and barring any setbacks he will take the ball Monday for the first time since Feb. 26. He still has time to make a few appearances before the regular season begins, but it remains to be seen if his absence will affect his availability for Opening Day.