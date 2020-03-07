Rays' Blake Snell: On track to pitch Monday
Snell (elbow) is on track to pitch Monday against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Snell will play catch before a final decision on his next appearance is made, but he felt good Saturday morning after throwing a bullpen session the day before, and barring any setbacks he will take the ball Monday for the first time since Feb. 26. He still has time to make a few appearances before the regular season begins, but it remains to be seen if his absence will affect his availability for Opening Day.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade German
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Time to move Aaron Judge down
The uncertainty surrounding Aaron Judge has some clarity now ... or does it? Scott White tries...
-
ACES: Who has the stuff to break out?
Aaron Sauceda takes a look back at 2019's best pitchers with his exclusive ACES metric, which...
-
Fantasy baseball draft guide, rankings
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Santana
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Auction tips, strategies, guidelines
If you're new to Fantasy Baseball auctions or are just looking to get better at them, Scott...