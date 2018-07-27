Rays' Blake Snell: On track to return next week
Snell (shoulder) is on track to throw a bullpen session Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
He took the first step in his recovery by playing catch Thursday, and plans to increase the distance and intensity over the next two days before Sunday's bullpen session. Snell said his shoulder felt "a lot better" after playing catch. If all goes well, he is expected to slot back into the Rays' rotation Tuesday or Wednesday against the Angels.
