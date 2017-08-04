Rays' Blake Snell: Optioned to Triple-A
Snell was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The southpaw has followed a dynamic rookie season with a disappointing 2017 campaign, in which he's racked up a 4.98 ERA over 14 starts and lasted just four innings in his last outing. Although Snell exhibited some improvement by posting a 3.80 ERA in four starts last month, the Rays appear to have lost patience and will search for alternative starters while he works things out in the minors. It's unknown as to who will take the vacant rotation spot, though Jake Odorizzi -- currently sidelined with a back injury -- may be an option.
More News
-
Rays' Blake Snell: Pulled early in Thursday's no-decision•
-
Rays' Blake Snell: Fans four in no-decision•
-
Rays' Blake Snell: Still seeking first win•
-
Rays' Blake Snell: Another short outing Tuesday•
-
Rays' Blake Snell: Rebounds nicely Wednesday•
-
Rays' Blake Snell: Rocked by Bucs in return to rotation•
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...