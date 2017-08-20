Rays' Blake Snell: Picks up second win Sunday
Snell (2-6) threw seven shutout innings and struck out eight batters in Sunday's victory over the Mariners.
After failing to pick up a win over his first 14 starts of the season, Snell has now won two straight games. He was dialed in Sunday, and held Seattle to just two hits and walked only two batters. However, his numbers for the season (4.42 ERA and 1.44 WHIP) still leave much to be desired. He'll next take the mound Friday when the Rays face the Cardinals in St. Louis.
