Rays' Blake Snell: Pitches well in no-decision
Snell allowed a single run on four hits and two walks while striking out four batters through 6.1 innings during Thursday's win over Cleveland. He didn't factor into the decision.
Snell was recalled from the minors for this start after Alex Cobb (toe) was placed on the disabled list, and there hasn't been a clear indication whether the 24-year-old lefty will remain in the majors or return to Triple-A Durham. Even with Thursday's solid showing, Snell is a difficult hurler to trust outside of cavernous settings. He has struggled to pitch deep into games and sports an underwhelming 4.69 ERA and 1.53 WHIP for the year.
More News
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...