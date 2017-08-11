Rays' Blake Snell: Pitches well in no-decision

Snell allowed a single run on four hits and two walks while striking out four batters through 6.1 innings during Thursday's win over Cleveland. He didn't factor into the decision.

Snell was recalled from the minors for this start after Alex Cobb (toe) was placed on the disabled list, and there hasn't been a clear indication whether the 24-year-old lefty will remain in the majors or return to Triple-A Durham. Even with Thursday's solid showing, Snell is a difficult hurler to trust outside of cavernous settings. He has struggled to pitch deep into games and sports an underwhelming 4.69 ERA and 1.53 WHIP for the year.