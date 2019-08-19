Rays' Blake Snell: Plays catch again

Snell (elbow) played catch Monday and said everything went well, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Snell continues to work his way back from elbow surgery he underwent in late July. The southpaw appears to be nearing a return to mound work, at which point a timetable for his return could come into focus.

