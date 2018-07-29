Rays' Blake Snell: Plays catch Saturday

Snell (shoulder) played catch Saturday as a precursor to a Sunday bullpen session and remains very encouraged with his progress, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports. "It all depends on the bullpen and what they want to do, but I feel good, " Snell said. "Happy with everything right now. The ball's coming out good. All my pitches are working."

The left-hander's potential return likely hinges on how he feels during and after Sunday's bullpen, but he already reports that the extra rest he's gotten while on his 10-day disabled list stint has been very helpful. Manager Kevin Cash remains noncommittal about a potential return date for Snell, but he'll likely take a much firmer stance one way or the other after Sunday's session.