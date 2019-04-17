Rays' Blake Snell: Plays catch Wednesday

Snell (toe) played catch from 90 feet Wednesday, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

Snell landed on the injured list earlier in the week with a fractured right toe. The southpaw is only expected to miss one start, a notion supported by the fact that he's already resumed throwing. Snell is eligible to return April 24.

