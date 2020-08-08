Snell fired three scoreless innings in Friday's win against the Yankees but didn't factor into the decision. He allowed no hits and two walks while striking out five.

Even though Snell didn't allow any hits or runs Friday, he struggled a bit with his command as only 32 of his 59 pitches went for strikes. The southpaw had hoped to throw 4-to-5 innings Friday, but he was only able to last three innings as a result of his struggles to throw strikes. Snell has a 3.38 ERA and 14:4 K:BB over eight innings across his first three starts in 2020. He'll attempt to qualify for his first win on the road Wednesday against the Red Sox.