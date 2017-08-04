Rays' Blake Snell: Pulled early in Thursday's no-decision

Snell didn't factor into the decision after allowing three runs on seven hits with one walk and five strikeouts over four-plus innings Thursday in Houston.

Snell was pulled at 90 pitches after allowing each of the first three hitters in the fifth inning to reach base. The 24-year-old lefty still hasn't won a game this year and seems to have plateaued with exactly three runs allowed in each of his last four starts. His next start comes in a pivotal home matchup against the division rival Red Sox on Wednesday.