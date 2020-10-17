Snell allowed two earned runs on three hits and four walks while striking out four across four innings to take the loss against the Astros in Game 6 of the ALCS.

Snell was pulled having thrown just 82 pitches after allowing the first two batters of the fifth inning to reach base. He was unsteady through the first four frames -- he allowed at least one baserunner in three -- but the only run charged to him came after he exited the game. If the Rays advance to the World Series, Snell will likely be a candidate to start Game 2 on Wednesday.