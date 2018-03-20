Rays' Blake Snell: Racks up whiffs against Yankees

Snell compiled nine strikeouts and allowed an earned run on three hits and three walks over 4.2 innings in Monday's 4-2 Grapefruit League win over the Yankees.

Snell's dominant spring may have reached its apex against a loaded Yankees lineup, with his nine whiffs easily a high-water mark across his four starts. The promising lefty has recorded less than four strikeouts only once in his appearances, and he encouragingly was just one out shy of upping his workload by two innings over his previous start. He did have some issues finding the strike zone Monday, but he's nevertheless flashed improved location overall during the exhibition slate. Snell's impressive showing thus far -- which includes a 1.54 ERA and 19 punch-outs over 11.2 innings -- is a byproduct of the attitude makeover he came into spring training with, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports. "He's really grown up from maybe some of his struggles last year," manager Kevin Cash said. "But he's come in with a new and different mindset. Very focused. Very committed. You can watch his tempo on the mound when he's pitched, and it's translated into positive results."