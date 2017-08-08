Rays' Blake Snell: Recalled from Triple-A

Snell was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Tuesday and is expected to start Thursday against the Indians.

With Alex Cobb on the DL with turf toe, Snell was summoned back to the big club to take his next turn in the rotation. The 24-year-old compiled a 4.98 ERA and 64:41 K:BB through 14 starts (72.1 innings) with the Rays before being sent back to the minors, so he'll look to put together a better showing in what could be his only start before heading back to the minors.