Rays' Blake Snell: Receives cortisone shot

Snell felt some discomfort in his elbow after Wednesday's start and received a cortisone shot Friday, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

The Rays are reportedly not overly concerned, and Snell is already scheduled to play catch Tuesday and throw a bullpen session Friday, so he won't be shut down for long. Manager Kevin Cash noted that the shot was in the lefty's outer elbow, not near the tendon, which would be a considerably more concerning area. Still, it's hard not to worry about elbow issues popping up early in camp for a pitcher who missed two months for elbow surgery last season. Whether or not Snell is expected to miss time at the start of the regular season should become clear over the next week as he resumes throwing.