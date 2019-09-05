Rays' Blake Snell: Rehab start Saturday

Snell (elbow) will make a rehab start Saturday for Triple-A Durham, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Bulls are in the midst of the International League semifinals against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, so there is no guarantee he will have the opportunity to make a second rehab start. General manager Erik Neander said earlier Thursday that Snell is on track to return in time to make a few appearances in September. He will throw 20 pitches or one inning, per Josh Tolentino of The Athletic. If Saturday's rehab outing goes well, it's possible that Snell could make his next appearance for the Rays.

More News
Our Latest Stories