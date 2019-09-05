Rays' Blake Snell: Remains on track

General manager Erik Neander said Snell (elbow) remains on track to get a few outings in September, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports. "He's moving in the direction of coming back and being able to contribute," Neander said. "His progression to this point is everything you expect to see."

Those who have been stashing Snell have been doing so with the idea of getting two or three starts out of the Rays' ace before the season wraps up, and that still seems like a possibility. He threw another bullpen session Wednesday. While Snell is on track to return this month, it's possible that his first outing or two may be abbreviated appearances, given the fact he won't be going on a rehab assignment.